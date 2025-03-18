Milligan Announces Exciting Brand Relaunch

Updated brand reflects new offerings and global expansion

Milligan, a leader in tolling advisory services, is thrilled to announce the official relaunch of its brand, marking a bold new chapter in the company's evolution. With a fresh visual identity and updated company mission, vision, and values, Milligan's new look underpins its commitment to providing superior customer service.

The relaunch includes a newly designed logo , an updated website , and a refined brand voice that reflects Milligan's growth and vision for the future. Since its founding in 2012, Milligan has expanded beyond the United States with employees on four continents and customers in dozens of countries. It has also honed expertise in many disciplines, including strategy, technology, operations, market analysis, staff augmentation, and research.

"This relaunch is more than just a new look-it's a reflection of our dedication to our customer's success," said Matt Milligan, co-founder and managing partner. "We are growing in many ways, including the services we offer, so we wanted a new brand that will carry us through this growth."

Key elements of the relaunch include:

A Modernized Logo and Visual Identity - A sleek new design that captures the essence of Milligan's holistic and forward-thinking approach.

Revamped Website and Digital Experience - A more thorough online platform that includes updated information on Milligan's people, experiences, knowledge, approach, and services.

New Company Mission, Vision, and Values - A formalization and recommitment to the principles that make Milligan a leader in the tolling and mobility industry.

Milligan will unveil the new brand at this year's International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association (IBTTA) Technology Summit, March 22-25, in Dallas.

For more information, please visit milligan.co.

About Milligan

Founded in 2012, Milligan has emerged as one of the most respected advisory services in the tolling industry. The company has grown to 20-plus employees over four continents and has provided guidance to dozens of customers worldwide. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Milligan often works with public authorities, private toll operators, departments of transportation, engineering firms, system vendors, and operational service providers in the following general areas: strategy, operations, technology, market analysis, research, and staff augmentation.

