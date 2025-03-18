DJ Amundi Smart Overnight Return UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Smart Overnight Return UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (CSH2 LN) Amundi Smart Overnight Return UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-March-2025 / 21:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Smart Overnight Return UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Mar-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 1173.2488 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 610214 CODE: CSH2 LN ISIN: LU1230136894 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1230136894 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSH2 LN Sequence No.: 379463 EQS News ID: 2102684 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 18, 2025 16:05 ET (20:05 GMT)