TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of overall core machine orders in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent on month in January, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - coming in at 857.9 billion yen.That missed forecasts for a decline of 0.1 percent following the 0.8 percent decline in December.On a yearly basis, orders rose 4.4 percent - again missing expectations for an increase of 6.9 percent following the 4.3 percent gain in the previous month.For the first quarter of 2025, core machinery orders are seen lower by 2.2 percent on quarter and up 0.5 percent on year at 2.60 trillion yen.The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan jumped 9.8 percent on month and 19.4 percent on year in January to 3.265 trillion yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX