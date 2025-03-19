TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 584.5 billion yen in February, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 722.8 billion yen following the 2.736 trillion yen deficit in January.Imports were down 0.7 percent on year at 8.606 trillion yen, missing forecasts for a gain of 0.1 percent following the 16.2 percent jump in the previous month.Exports were up an annual 11.4 percent to 9.191 trillion yen, missing forecasts for a gain of 12.1 percent after adding 7.3 percent a month earlier.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX