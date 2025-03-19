CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The yen fell to a 1-1/2-month low of 170.86 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 170.49.The yen dropped to 163.80 against the euro and 194.56 against the pound, from Tuesday's closing values of 163.49 and 194.28, respectively.Against the U.S., Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 149.82 95.26, 87.11 and 104.72 from yesterday's closing quotes of 149.44, 95.07, 86.95 and 104.52, respectively.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 174.00 against the franc, 165.00 against the euro, 196.00 against the pound, 155.00 against the greenback, 98.00 against the aussie, 89.00 against the kiwi and 108.00 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX