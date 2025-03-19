Marechale Capital Plc - Marechale Advises on the Sale of Randalls

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19

19 March 2025

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale" or the "Company")

Marechale Advises on the Sale of Randalls

Marechale Capital plc (AIM: MAC) an established City of London based corporate finance house with a long-term track record and a strong reputation for advising and financing high growth hospitality, consumer, clean energy, mineral extraction and technology companies, is pleased to announce that it acted as exclusive corporate finance adviser on the successful sale of R.W. Randall Ltd ("Randalls") which operates in Guernsey, Sark and Alderney to CI Hospitality Ltd. ("CI Hospitality"), formed of a group of local investors, for an undisclosed figure (the "Transaction").

Randalls, operated under The Guernsey Pub Company ("GPC"), the holding company, comprises a wholesale business, a retail business, which supplies the Guernsey airport duty free and a local distillery.

The Company was engaged by Randalls for the purpose of providing corporate finance advice regarding the sale of the business to CI Hospitality Ltd, a consortium of Guernsey based investors. This work comprised of advising the company on the sale process, approaching buyers, agreeing exclusivity and managing the transaction to completion. As of the date of this announcement, the sale of the business to CI Hospitality has been completed.

This transaction marks only the second change of ownership of Randalls in the past 100 years and reinforces Marechale's position as one of the UK's leading advisers in the independent pub, inn, and hospitality sector.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Directors of the Company take responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Marechale Capital plc Mark Warde-Norbury / Patrick Booth-Clibborn Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 5582 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nomad and Broker) Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

About Marechale Capital

Marechale is an established City of London based corporate finance house, with a long-term track record and a strong reputation in advising & financing high growth consumer brands, leisure, clean energy, and technology companies. The Company uses its balance sheet to co-invest in its client companies, along with warrants and founder equity, in order to create shareholder value.

Forward looking statement disclaimer

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements.

The Company cautions shareholders and prospective shareholder holders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.