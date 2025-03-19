TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Participation at the Investor Meet Company Spotlight Event

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19

19 March 2025

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Participation at the Investor Meet Company Spotlight Event

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ashley Paxton, Chairman and Eoin Walsh, Partner & Portfolio Management at TwentyFour Asset Management, will be presenting at the Investor Meet Company Spotlight Event on 26 March 2025, at 5:00 p.m. (GMT)

This event provides a valuable opportunity for existing and potential investors to gain key insights into the Company's investment proposition, including how investment in a diversified portfolio of fixed income credit products can deliver a higher yield to target attractive risk-adjusted returns and a stable monthly income to shareholders of at least 6 pence/annum.

Ashley Paxton will present an overview of the Company and its investment remit, and Eoin Walsh will discuss the asset class and the outlook for credit markets.

Investors can register to attend using the link below:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/spotlight-events/register-investor

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

George Shiel +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

Alistair Wilson +44 (0)20 7015 8900

About SMIF:

SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.

Visit the SMIF website at www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com for more information.