LONDON (dpa-AFX) - M&G plc (MNG.L) Wednesday reported loss before tax of 332 million pounds for the full year compared profit before tax of 421 million pounds in the previous year, primarily impacted by higher losses related to short-term fluctuations in investment returns.Excluding one-time items, adjusted operating profit before tax improved 5 percent to 837 million pounds from 797 million pounds last year.Loss after tax was 347 million pounds compared with profit of 309 million pounds a year ago.Assets under management and administration (AUMA) was 345.9 billion pounds, higher than 343.5 billion pounds at the start of the year.The company has declared a second interim dividend of 13.5p per share, to be paid on May 9 to shareholders of record on March 28.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX