Mittwoch, 19.03.2025
Vergessen Sie ChatGPT - Pioneer AIs DeepSeek R1 setzt neue Maßstäbe für sichere KI-Integration
Dow Jones News
19.03.2025 09:45 Uhr
Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist (GILI LN) 
Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
19-March-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 18-Mar-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 132.8396 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 458789 
CODE: GILI LN 
ISIN: LU1407893301 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1407893301 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      GILI LN 
Sequence No.:  379544 
EQS News ID:  2102922 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2025 04:10 ET (08:10 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
