NVIDIA Announces Spectrum-X Photonics, Co-Packaged Optics Networking Switches to Scale AI Factories to Millions of GPUs

1.6 Terabits Per Second Per Port Switches to Deliver 3.5x Energy Savings and 10x Resilience in AI Factories

Joint Inventions and Collaborations With TSMC, Coherent, Corning Incorporated, Foxconn, Lumentum and SENKO to Create Integrated Silicon, Optics Process and Supply Chain

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTC -- NVIDIA today unveiled NVIDIA Spectrum-X and NVIDIA Quantum-X silicon photonics networking switches, which enable AI factories to connect millions of GPUs across sites while drastically reducing energy consumption and operational costs. NVIDIA has achieved the fusion of electronic circuits and optical communications at massive scale.

As AI factories grow to unprecedented sizes, networks must evolve to keep pace. NVIDIA photonics switches are the world's most advanced networking solution. They integrate optics innovations with 4x fewer lasers to deliver 3.5x more power efficiency, 63x greater signal integrity, 10x better network resiliency at scale and 1.3x faster deployment compared with traditional methods.

"AI factories are a new class of data centers with extreme scale, and networking infrastructure must be reinvented to keep pace," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "By integrating silicon photonics directly into switches, NVIDIA is shattering the old limitations of hyperscale and enterprise networks and opening the gate to million-GPU AI factories."

NVIDIA silicon photonics networking switches are available as part of the NVIDIA Spectrum-X Photonics Ethernet and NVIDIA Quantum-X Photonics InfiniBand platforms.

The Spectrum-X Ethernet networking platform delivers superior performance and 1.6x bandwidth density compared with traditional Ethernet for multi-tenant, hyperscale AI factories, including the largest supercomputer in the world.

NVIDIA Spectrum-X Photonics switches include multiple configurations, including 128 ports of 800Gb/s or 512 ports of 200Gb/s, delivering 100Tb/s total bandwidth, as well as 512 ports of 800Gb/s or 2,048 ports of 200Gb/s, for a total throughput of 400Tb/s.

NVIDIA Quantum-X Photonics switches provide 144 ports of 800Gb/s InfiniBand based on 200Gb/s SerDes and use a liquid-cooled design to efficiently cool the onboard silicon photonics. NVIDIA Quantum-X Photonics switches offer 2x faster speeds and 5x higher scalability for AI compute fabrics compared with the previous generation.

A Networked Ecosystem

NVIDIA's silicon photonics ecosystem includes TSMC, Browave, Coherent, Corning Incorporated, Fabrinet, Foxconn, Lumentum, SENKO, SPIL, Sumitomo Electric Industries and TFC Communication.

"A new wave of AI factories requires efficiency and minimal maintenance to achieve the scale required for next-generation workloads," said C. C. Wei, chairman and CEO of TSMC. "TSMC's silicon photonics solution combines our strengths in both cutting-edge chip manufacturing and TSMC-SoIC 3D chip stacking to help NVIDIA unlock an AI factory's ability to scale to a million GPUs and beyond, pushing the boundaries of AI."

NVIDIA photonics will drive massive growth for a new wave of state-of-the-art AI factories, alongside pluggable optical transceiver technologies supported by industry leaders including Coherent, Eoptolink, Fabrinet and Innolight.

Availability

NVIDIA Quantum-X Photonics InfiniBand switches are expected to be available later this year, with NVIDIA Spectrum-X Photonics Ethernet switches coming in 2026 from leading infrastructure and system vendors.

Learn more by watching the NVIDIA GTC keynote and register for sessions from NVIDIA and industry leaders at the show, which runs through March 21.

