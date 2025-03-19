WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell on Wednesday to extend losses from the previous session after industry data pointed to a build in U.S. crude stockpiles.Brent crude futures fell 0.8 percent to $69.99 a barrel in European trading while WTI crude futures were down 0.9 percent at $66.17.The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude oil inventories rose by about 4.6 million barrels during the week ended March 14, despite a 1.1-million-barrel drop in Cushing crude oil inventories.Analysts had forecast an increase of 1.170 million barrels. This sharp rise in crude inventories suggests that demand for crude has weakened even further over the week.Gasoline stocks fell by 1.7 million barrels, while distillate stocks-including diesel and heating oil-declined by about 2.1 million barrels last week, the API report showed.Worries about global growth and Russia's announcement of a 30-day halt in attacks on Ukraine energy targets also weighed on oil prices.Global ratings agency Fitch has lowered its global growth forecast and warned that U.S. President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs will push up inflation and delay Fed rate cuts.Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a 30-day pause on strikes on Ukraine's energy sites but insists peace depends on the 'complete cessation' of Western military and intelligence aid.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX