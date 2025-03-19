Anzeige
19.03.2025 11:48 Uhr
Plasmalex launches PlasmaGuard X: The new generation of 100% PFAS-free conformal barrier coatings

Finanznachrichten News

FUVEAU, France, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plasmalex, a leader in advanced coating solutions, proudly introduces PlasmaGuard X, the newest innovation in its PlasmaGuard® platform of high-performance barrier coatings. It is the result of years of dedicated research and development, reinforcing Plasmalex's commitment to sustainability and meeting the increasing environmental awareness among its clients.

Plasmalex logo

PlasmaGuard® sets a new standard in high-performance ultra-thin splash proof and barrier coatings for the protection of a wide range of products such as medical devices, consumer electronics, PCBAs but also various non-woven or nanofiber materials. They are not only high- performing, but also environmentally responsible, being 100% PFAS-free.

After the successful introduction of the PlasmaGuard® coatings in 2023, the launch of the new PlasmaGuard® X ultra-thin barrier coating builds on the same strengths and unique properties of the PlasmaGuard® product line, while offering even higher barrier and corrosion protection properties.

PlasmaGuard® S splash proof coating:

PlasmaGuard® S is a completely halogen-free nanocoating, typically applied at a thickness of 10 to 200 nanometers. With a water contact angle of more than 105° it effectively minimizes water ingress. This coating is versatile; suitable for a wide array of materials including electronics, plastics, textiles, (nano)membranes and medical devices.

PlasmaGuard® X barrier coating: NEW

PlasmaGuard® X is a fully PFAS free dielectric barrier coating designed for applications requiring the highest level of protection such as PCBAs, sensors, medical devices, and implants.

This multilayer coating applied at a thickness below 1,5 µm outperforms conventional conformal coatings that are many times thicker. This remarkable strength ensures unparalleled protection for a wide range of applications.

Cost-effective industrial coating solution

PlasmaGuard® coatings are not only environmentally friendly but also a cost-effective solution, providing sustainable coating solutions without compromising performance or budget. Plasmalex has developed a full range of high-capacity industrial coating equipment and processes, both for batch as well as roll-to-roll applications, enabling a high-capacity throughput in production environments.

Plasmalex invites industry professionals, clients, and stakeholders to explore the exceptional features and benefits of PlasmaGuard®. To learn more about this groundbreaking technology, visit our blog.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2645247/Plasmalex_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/plasmalex-launches-plasmaguard-x-the-new-generation-of-100-pfas-free-conformal-barrier-coatings-302405718.html

