Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

19th March 2025

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 18th March 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

18th March 2025 48.49p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 48.38p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

19thMarch 2025