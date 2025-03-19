Hometurf Lawn Care Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Lawn Maintenance in Toronto Central

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) proudly announces that Hometurf Lawn Care has won the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Lawn Maintenance category in Toronto Central. This prestigious recognition highlights Hometurf Lawn Care's unwavering dedication to providing top-quality lawn care services and its commitment to customer satisfaction.

For over 35 years, Hometurf Lawn Care has been a trusted, locally managed, and operated business offering comprehensive and environmentally friendly lawn care solutions. Serving homeowners across Ontario and Calgary, the company takes pride in delivering child- and pet-friendly lawn care programs with no hidden fees. Their expert team focuses on ensuring lush, healthy lawns through tailored services designed to meet the unique needs of each property.

"We are honoured to receive the 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Lawn Maintenance in Toronto Central," said the Hometurf Lawn Care team. "This recognition reflects our commitment to excellence and our valued customers' trust in us. We remain dedicated to providing the highest quality lawn care services to help homeowners achieve beautiful and healthy lawns."

Hometurf Lawn Care's success is built on a foundation of expertise, innovation, and a customer-centric approach. The company continuously enhances its services to incorporate the latest advancements in lawn care, ensuring clients receive the best possible results. With a reputation for reliability and excellence, Hometurf Lawn Care remains a leading choice for homeowners seeking professional and effective lawn maintenance.

To learn more about Hometurf Lawn Care, CLICK HERE or visit www.hometurf.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

