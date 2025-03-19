LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation softened slightly in February from a 1-year high in the previous month, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 4.1 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 4.2 percent increase in January. .Inflation based on transportation moderated to 2.6 percent from 5.6 percent. Housing and utility costs grew at a steady pace of 3.6 percent. On the other hand, the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 2.8 percent from 2.5 percent.On a month-on-month basis, the HICP moved up 0.4 percent in February after rising 1.8 percent in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX