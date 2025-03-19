OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.The euro fell to a 5-day low of 0.8392 against the pound and an 8-day low of 0.9542 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8421 and 0.9599, respectively.Against the yen and the U.S. dollar, the euro slid to 2-day lows of 162.20 and 1.0873 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 163.88 and 1.0945, respectively.The euro edged down to 1.5581 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.5655.If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.82 against the pound, 0.93 against the franc, 155.00 against the yen, 1.03 against the greenback and 1.51 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX