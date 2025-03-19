BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 18 March 2025 were:

213.73p Capital only

214.55p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 46,799 Ordinary shares on 18th March 2025, the Company has 68,262,685 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 27,098,620 shares which are held in Treasury.