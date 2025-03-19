BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 18 March 2025 were:
213.73p Capital only
214.55p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 46,799 Ordinary shares on 18th March 2025, the Company has 68,262,685 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 27,098,620 shares which are held in Treasury.
© 2025 PR Newswire