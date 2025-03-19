WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) reaffirmed its guidance for full year 2025. The company continues to project: adjusted EPS in a range of $9.55 to $9.80, and net revenues in a range of $10.70 billion to $10.85 billion.For the first quarter, the company now expects that worse-than-anticipated weather during the period will create a headwind to revenue of approximately $25 million and to EPS of approximately $0.10.For the long-term, beyond 2025, the company anticipates revenue growth at a 4-5% CAGR and adjusted EPS growth at a 7-9% CAGR.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX