Team Mustard: Mustard and ISG Baseball Announce Exclusive Operating Agreement

PHILADELPHIA, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mustard, a leader in AI-driven sports coaching, announced today an exclusive technology partnership with International Sports Group Baseball.

"This partnership will allow Mustard to grow its customer base outside of the United States by integrating with ISG's significant presence around the world," said Rocky Collis, co-founder of Mustard.

"We at ISG are excited about the prospects of this relationship, particularly given Mustard's leadership position in using AI to help players reach their full potential," said Tom O'Connell, President of ISG Baseball.

Among the specific elements of the agreement:

Mustard will be integrated into ISG's international coaching clinics, providing live demonstrations and hands-on assessments for coaches and players.

Mustard experts will lead educational sessions focused on AI-powered pitching mechanics, injury prevention, and player development strategies.

ISG clinics will feature exclusive Mustard content, including training modules, research collaborations, and guest appearances on ISG's "On the Other Side" segment featured on The Real Voices of the Game podcast.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, ISG has over 40 years of experience and an influential presence in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Canada, and South America, providing thousands of baseball coaches with the tools and insights to develop the next generation of athletes.

Mustard, co-founded by CEO Rocky Collis, COO Luke Collis, mental performance coach Jason Goldsmith and renowned pitching coach Dr. Tom House, uses computer vision and AI-driven biomechanics analysis to give pitchers and coaches real-time feedback, personalized improvement plans, and injury prevention insights. The firm's headquarters are in Philadelphia. Among the members of its Advisory Board are Nolan Ryan, Clayton Kershaw, Drew Brees and Walker Buehler. Mustard also has a partnership agreement with the Major League Baseball Players Association.

Press Inquiries:

Lindsay Berra, Mustard

lindsay.berra@teammstrd.com





John Anderson, Mustard

john.anderson293@googlemail.com

+447500372399

john.anderson293@googlemail.com

+447500372399





Tom O'Connell, ISG Baseball

isgbaseball14@gmail.com

isgbaseball14@gmail.com





For more information, visit:

www.teammstrd.com & www.isgbaseball.com

