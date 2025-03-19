Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2025) - Centurion One Capital announces the outstanding success of its 8th Annual Growth Conference, held at the exclusive Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto's swanky Yorkville neighborhood from Monday, March 3rd to Thursday, March 6th. This year's event gathered industry leaders, innovators, and global growth investors in a dynamic and welcoming setting that encouraged collaboration, growth, and memorable experiences. The event set new attendance and Assets under Management (AUM) records throughout the week.

The event featured a remarkable lineup of speakers and panel discussions, focusing on the latest trends ranging from mining, healthcare, AI, investments, global politics, technology, and more.

To enrich the experience, we curated a captivating entertainment program and unforgettable networking opportunities that included:

Welcome Drinks Reception at Harbour Sixty: CEOs and investors mingled over appetizers and cocktails in the heart of the city.

Executive Suite Hockey Game : Enjoying the excitement of the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. San Jose Sharks game hosted by Lucosky Brookman where relationships flourished among CEOs and investors.

CEO Dinner : An exclusive private dinner at BlueBlood Steakhouse, Casa Loma hosted by Lucosky Brookman, providing a unique opportunity for meaningful discussions.

Lunch at D bar : a world-class lunch experience at the renowned hotspot where clients and partners were smashing elbows in the most elegant way possible.

Dinner at Sotto Sotto Ristorante: An exclusive buyout of Sotto Sotto Ristorante to cap off a full day of meetings, providing an intimate setting for building lasting relationships between CEOs, investors and partners.

The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to all clients and partners for attending and participating.

Please save the date for the 6th Annual LA Summit 2025 held at The Beverly Hills Hotel, the legendary LA hideaway, famous for playing host and friend to Hollywood royals for over a century from Monday, June 2nd to Thursday, June 5th.

For more information about Centurion One Capital, please visit centuriononecapital.com.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential. Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

