WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Meteorological Organization's State of the Global Climate report confirmed that 2024 was the warmest year on record.It was likely the first calendar year to be more than 1.5°C above the pre-industrial era, with a global mean near-surface temperature of 1.55 ± 0.13 °C above the 1850-1900 average.The clear signs of human-induced climate change reached new heights in 2024, with some of the consequences being irreversible in more than hundreds of years, according to the new report from the WMO, which also underlined the massive economic and social upheavals from extreme weather.Record greenhouse gas concentrations combined with El Niño and other factors contributed to drive 2024 record heat.WMO's flagship report showed that atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide is at the highest levels.Globally, each of the past ten years were individually the ten warmest years on record.The largest three-year loss of glacier mass on record occurred in the past three years, the report says.The rate of sea level rise has doubled since satellite measurements began.The record global temperatures seen in 2023 and broken in 2024 were mainly due to the ongoing rise in greenhouse gas emissions, coupled with a shift from a cooling La Niña to warming El Niño event. Several other factors may have contributed to the unexpectedly unusual temperature jumps, including changes in the solar cycle, a massive volcanic eruption and a decrease in cooling aerosols, according to the report.'Our planet is issuing more distress signals -- but this report shows that limiting long-term global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius is still possible. Leaders must step up to make it happen -- seizing the benefits of cheap, clean renewables for their people and economies - - with new National climate plans due this year,' said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.'While a single year above 1.5 °C of warming does not indicate that the long-term temperature goals of the Paris Agreement are out of reach, it is a wake-up call that we are increasing the risks to our lives, economies and to the planet,' said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX