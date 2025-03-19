WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Insurer Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported Wednesday that February 2025 net income increased to $928 million or $1.58 per share from $737 million or $1.24 per share in February 2024.
Net premiums written for the month improved 17 percent to $6.68 billion and net premiums earned grew 18 percent to $6.04 billion from February 2024.
Companywide total policies in force in February 2025 grew 18 percent to 35.62 million from 30.28 million in February 2024.
Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2025 AFX News