WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Insurer Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported Wednesday that February 2025 net income increased to $928 million or $1.58 per share from $737 million or $1.24 per share in February 2024.Net premiums written for the month improved 17 percent to $6.68 billion and net premiums earned grew 18 percent to $6.04 billion from February 2024.Companywide total policies in force in February 2025 grew 18 percent to 35.62 million from 30.28 million in February 2024.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX