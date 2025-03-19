New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market Update + Federal Reserve Decision Due

NEW YORK, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 19th
- Traders are preparing for the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision this afternoon.
- Tencent Music Entertainment was an outperformer yesterday, closing up nearly 16 percent after reporting better than expected results, boosted by streaming demand.
- The S&P 500 shed one point one percent in Tuesday's session after a two-day relief rally.?
