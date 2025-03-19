New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market Update + Federal Reserve Decision Due

NEW YORK, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 19th

Traders are preparing for the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision this afternoon.

Tencent Music Entertainment was an outperformer yesterday, closing up nearly 16 percent after reporting better than expected results, boosted by streaming demand.

The S&P 500 shed one point one percent in Tuesday's session after a two-day relief rally.?

