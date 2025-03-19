Black Book Research: IKS Health Achieves #1 Rankings in 2025 Black Book Key Metrics for Clinical Documentation, Virtual Medical Scribes & Transcription Solutions, and Medical Coding

Black Book, a global leader in independent healthcare market research, announced the results of its 2025 HIM Services User Survey, identifying IKS Health achieving #1 client ratings in 2025 Black Book Key Metrics for Clinical Documentation, Virtual Medical Scribes & Transcription Solutions, and Medical Coding. Based on feedback from over 1,100 validated healthcare professionals, IKS Health earned top rankings in critical operational and service categories, demonstrating its leadership in workflow integration, reliability, scalability, innovation, and customer support.

IKS Health secured #1 rankings in the following KPI categories:

Managed Clinical Documentation, Virtual Medical Scribes & Transcription Solutions:

Client Relationships and Cultural Fit Deployment and Implementation Reliability Viability and Managerial Stability Data Security, Privacy, and Backup Services Best-of-Breed Technology and Process Improvement

Managed Coding Services:

Strategic Alignment of Client Goals: ONC, MACRA, MIPS, VBC, Growth Initiatives Innovation Scalability, Client Adaptability, Flexible Pricing Compensation and Employee Performance Marginal Value Adds Support and Customer Care Best-of-Breed Technology and Process Improvement

The survey highlights the industry's growing reliance on managed HIM services as healthcare organizations seek cost-effective solutions amidst staffing shortages and regulatory pressures:

43% of hospitals and 67% of physician groups have expanded or plan to expand managed HIM services by 2026.

55% of hospitals and 68% of physician practices reported reducing transcription costs by 50% or more within one year of managed services.

42% of providers achieved operational efficiencies without disrupting clinician workflows.

61% of organizations reported improved claims accuracy and faster reimbursement cycles through managed medical coding.

Black Book Research Founder Doug Brown noted that the wins signal IKS Health's consistent delivery of client satisfaction, reliability, and seamless alignment across a number of key performance indicators. "Today's market must respond to the evolving operational needs of healthcare organizations, including strategic moves toward greater efficiency and cost control," said Brown. "IKS Health's recent successes in Clinical Documentation and Coding, along with securing the top spot in our inaugural AI-driven Revenue Cycle Management category, highlight their continued leadership across key performance metrics."

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is the leading independent healthcare IT market research firm, recognized for its unbiased methodology, transparency, and commitment to data integrity. Using statistically validated surveys, Black Book gathers authentic user experiences from thousands of verified healthcare professionals across providers, payers, and vendors. Black Book employs precise KPIs to measure real-world user experiences-including workflow integration, usability, and support responsiveness-and ensures unbiased results through transparent public reporting prior to any report licensing.

