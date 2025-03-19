Pace® Analytical: Pace Awarded Four 2024 Business Achievement Awards From Environmental Business Journal

Company recognized for Business Achievement in Project Merit, Mergers & Acquisitions, New Practice, and Diversity & Inclusion

Pace® Analytical Services, the preferred provider of regulatory testing and analytical laboratory services, and a Division of Pace®, a Science and Technology company, announced today it has received four Business Achievement Awards from the Environmental Business Journal (EBJ) in 2024.

Award Details:

Project Merit. Pace® was recognized for pioneering sustainable laboratory practices including technology that minimizes the amount of chemicals used in certain processes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. These practices not only minimize environmental impact but streamline sample collection for clients.

Mergers & Acquisitions. In 2024,Pace® 2024 acquired five environmental laboratories in the Northeastern United States to provide more convenient client options in the region. The company also significantly expanded its courier network to provide easy access to sample materials and timely pickup services. To offer more capabilities and capacity to its pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical clients, Pace® also acquired two life sciences laboratories.

New Practice Area. Pace® was honored for the launch of its Building Sciences practice, offering a portfolio of laboratory and consulting services to evaluate and control health hazards in building environments. The practice includes 10 laboratories, with Centers of Excellence in Pittsburgh, PA for Legionella and in Pennsauken, NJ for Fungal Analysis.

Diversity & Inclusion - Pace® introduced employee resource groups (ERGs) to recognize diverse perspectives, provide education, and give employees the opportunity to take on active leadership roles.

"Through our commitment to continuous improvement at Pace®, our team continues to rise to the challenge of innovation and meeting demands to bring greater value to our clients and employees," noted Greg Whitman, President, Pace® Analytical Services. "We take immense pride in our sustainable solutions, enhancing our service offerings and adding capacity for our clients while creating an environment where all employees are respected and given opportunities to grow personally and professionally. These honors from EBJ help reinforce our mission to build a healthier, more sustainable future for our clients, employees, and communities."

Environmental Business Journal® (EBJ) provides strategic market intelligence to executives and investors in 13 business segments of the environmental industry including environmental consulting and engineering, remediation and industrial services, water and wastewater equipment, air quality and pollution control equipment, hazardous waste management, resource recovery, solid waste management, water/wastewater infrastructure, renewable energy, and environmental instrumentation and information systems. The 2024 EBJ awards will be presented live and in-person at the EBJ Business Achievement Awards banquet at Environmental Industry Summit XXIII on April 02-04, 2025 in San Diego, along with CCBJ Business Achievement, Lifetime Achievement and 50-Year Company anniversary awards.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

About Environmental Business Journal®

Environmental Business Journal® has been published since 1988 by Environmental Business International Inc., an independent research and publishing company focused on the environmental and climate change industries.

About Pace®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace® people have been committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life Sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, healthcare providers, and more through our Analytical+Environmental Services laboratories. Pace® offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For clients with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with clients by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. More at pacelabs.com.

