NIX Secures Sixth Consecutive Spot on IAOP's Global Outsourcing 100 List

NIX leads the outsourcing industry with consistent quality and customer satisfaction.

NIX has been recognized for the sixth consecutive year in the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP) Global Outsourcing 100® list , solidifying its position as a leading global outsourcing provider. This prestigious recognition underscores NIX's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction.

A Mark of Excellence in Outsourcing

Securing a place on this list underscores NIX's consistent delivery of high-quality services.

The IAOP Global Outsourcing 100® list is a definitive guide to the world's best outsourcing service providers. IAOP, the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment, evaluates companies based on rigorous criteria, including customer references, awards and certifications, innovation programs, and corporate social responsibility. Inclusion in this list for six consecutive years is a testament to NIX's consistent delivery of high-quality services and exceptional client value .

IAOP's evaluation highlighted NIX's strengths in customer feedback, service innovation, and deep industry expertise. With a diverse portfolio spanning healthcare, fintech, eCommerce, and other sectors, NIX demonstrates its ability to address complex business challenges through reliable and innovative software solutions.

"Congratulations to the exceptional companies recognized in the 2025 Global Outsourcing 100® for their steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation during a year of both opportunity and complexity," stated Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "From navigating heightened risks and security challenges to fostering talent and driving transformative partnerships, these organizations exemplify leadership and resilience. We applaud their remarkable accomplishments and celebrate their contributions to delivering unparalleled value to clients worldwide."

"We are honored to receive this recognition from IAOP for the sixth consecutive year," said Anna Vorobiova, Head of Business Development at NIX. "This achievement highlights our team's dedication to providing innovative solutions and deep technical expertise to our clients. We believe that fostering strong client relationships and continuous investment in our team are critical to our ongoing success."

IAOP's evaluation also emphasized NIX's high client satisfaction, with 95% of clients expressing a willingness to recommend NIX . The company's strategic focus on leveraging emerging technologies, such as AI, cloud computing, and data analytics, has been identified as a key driver of its success.

According to IAOP, businesses partnering with top-ranked outsourcing providers experience enhanced efficiency, accelerated time-to-market, and increased innovation. For NIX's clients, this recognition serves as confirmation of the quality and reliability of their software development services.

About IAOP

IAOP is the sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, driving exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are actively engaging at IAOP conferences, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media-all with one goal: better business results.

About NIX

NIX is a global software engineering company with over 3,000 experts across the globe. We help businesses transform their ideas into powerful software solutions that drive growth and innovation. With deep industry expertise and a focus on emerging technologies, NIX delivers exceptional value to clients across a wide range of industries. For more information visit nix-united.com.

SOURCE: NIX

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire