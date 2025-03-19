North Bergen, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2025) - Apollo Biowellness, Inc. formerly known as Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTC Pink: KOAN) (the "Company") announces that Jim Morrison has stepped down as President/CEO of the Company. He remains a member of the Board. Mr. Morrison's actions do not in any way imply or infer that there is any dispute or disagreement relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices. Mr. Morrison is pursuing other opportunities.

Mr. James W. Zimbler, has been appointed as the new President/CEO of the Company, along with his position as a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Zimbler was serving as the Company's Vice President of Corporate Finance and a Director since March 2024. Since July 1, 2020; he served as a Director of Emergent Health Corp. ("EMGE") from November 2017 to November 2021. December 2017 until June 2019, he served as President and a director of the predecessor iteration of a public company that is now Enzolytics, Inc., a drug development company. Since October 2024, he is the managing partner of LB Equity Advisors, Inc., a consulting company. In December 2016 he founded Emerging Growth Advisors, Inc., a consulting firm providing advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions for corporations including the Company. Prior to founding LB Equity Advisors, Inc., and Eocine Management Advisors, Inc., Mr. Zimbler served in a managerial role at other consulting firms, each specializing in mergers and acquisitions, roll ups and turn-around work.

Mr. Zimbler's role is to restructure the Company's balance sheet, capital structure and work with creditors and related parties to reduce the liabilities and return the Company to solvency in order to engage in discussions about a merger and/or acquisition or sale.

Mr. Zimbler stated, "Having a quality brand, such as Evolutionary Biologics, under the guidance of Mr. Morrison, which is the Company's Rx-Med Spa Dermatology Brand, we intend to expand into other marketing partnerships to distribute that brand through other aesthetic distribution companies. Secondarily, the Company plans to launch a new brand, geared toward the direct to consumer, TV Shopping and retail cosmetic market, with our newly developed shelf-stabilized biologic cosmetic. With these two brands we are entering into negotiations with various partners, for a possible merger, acquisition and/or sale."

About Apollo Biowellness, Inc. f/k/a Resonate Blends, Inc.

Apollo Biowellness, Inc., and its subsidiary, Evolutionary Biologics, Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and marketing of products designed to better mankind. We believe we are positioning our company as a leader in the field of Regenerative Medicine as defined by the National Institute of Health using biologic based products. Intended products are to be marketed under third-party label exemptions. We are focusing our current efforts on marketing licensed patent-pending natural stem cell mobilizing agents capable of enhancing each individual's ability to mobilize their own adult stem cells from their bone marrow. Also, we are licensed under a patent-pending application to market a dual acting all-natural diet aid designed to help control hunger through normal body signals to the brain and stomach. Products are being developed for consumer and professional markets.

