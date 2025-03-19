CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - After Bank of Japan's widely expected pause, market focus is now firmly on the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and forward guidance. Markets also keenly anticipate the Fed's latest economic projections due for release alongside the monetary policy statement.Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision. European benchmarks are trading on a mixed note. Asian markets however finished trading on a mostly negative note.The Dollar Index rebounded. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices edged down amidst Moscow and Kyiv agreeing to stop attacks on each other's energy infrastructure. Gold scaled a fresh peak again safe haven demand. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 41,621.00, up 0.10% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,628.40, up 0.24% Germany's DAX at 23,201.33, down 0.82% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,700.99, down 0.05% France's CAC 40 at 8,140.13, up 0.31% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,486.45, up 0.03% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,751.88, down 0.25% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,828.30, down 0.41% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,426.43, down 0.10% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,771.14, up 0.12%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0900, down 0.41% GBP/USD at 1.2965, down 0.28% USD/JPY at 149.82, up 0.32% AUD/USD at 0.6334, down 0.44% USD/CAD at 1.4324, up 0.11% Dollar Index at 103.53, up 0.27%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.280%, down 0.02% Germany at 2.7860%, down 1.07% France at 3.463%, down 0.94% U.K. at 4.6810%, up 0.73% Japan at 1.506%, down 0.79%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (May) at $70.54, down 0.03%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $66.70, down 0.07%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $3,045.71, up 0.16%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $83,619.23, up 1.39% Ethereum at $1,999.47, up 5.39% XRP at $2.32, down 3.11% BNB at $607.85, down 3.55% Solana at $127.13, up 2.88%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX