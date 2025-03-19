Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19
[19.03.25]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.03.25
IE000LZC9NM0
4,805,168.00
USD
0
37,248,980.18
7.7519
19.03.25
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,683,662.00
EUR
0
21,917,651.73
5.95
19.03.25
IE000GETKIK8
1,952,016.00
GBP
0
20,249,388.01
10.3736
19.03.25
IE000XIITCN5
612,758.00
GBP
0
5,158,695.96
8.4188