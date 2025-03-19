John Galt Solutions Congratulates JRV's Mathieu?Theriault, a 2025 Pros to Know Award Recipient

Supply and Demand Chain Executive Recognizes Mathieu?Theriault as a Top Procurement Pro

John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower innovative businesses to make better decisions faster, congratulates esteemed customer Mathieu?Theriault, Director of Procurement at JRV, a leading distributor of industrial products and services in Canada, on being honored as one of 2025's Pros to Know Award recipients by Supply and Demand Chain Executive. Mathieu is recognized in the Top Procurement Pros category.

This annual award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.

"I'm thrilled to be recognized as one of this year's Pros to Know," said Mathieu?Theriault. "This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of the entire team at JRV team. Our commitment to innovation and excellence is pivotal in enhancing our supply chain operations and delivering exceptional value to our customers."

As Director of Procurement at JRV, Mathieu oversees a skilled team responsible for managing optimal inventory levels across all branches. This balance ensures excellent customer service while maintaining healthy cash flow and profitability.

Mathieu has played a pivotal role in improving JRV's supply chain planning and supporting business growth by implementing the Atlas Planning Platform from John Galt Solutions. Working closely with the John Galt Solutions team, Mathieu coordinated the deployment, ensured seamless integration with JRV's ERP system, and oversaw training for his team to maximize the platform's potential.

The implementation of Atlas has led to significant improvements at JRV. Mathieu and his team achieved a 5-6% reduction in inventory within a few months, demonstrating the value of leveraging advanced technology. By adopting a ranking-based approach to inventory management, JRV now ties service level targets to item rankings, achieving clear and measurable goals: a 98% service level target for "A" items, 95% for "B" items, and 85% for "C" items. These changes have improved JRV's ordering processes and service levels. Sinceadopting Atlas, JRV has consistently met or exceeded these targets while reducing inventory-a rare and impressive achievement in procurement.

As the team at JRV prepares for business expansion and the opening of additional branches this year, the adoption of Atlas positions the company to efficiently scale, setting the stage for sustainable growth and helping the business sustain its leadership in the market.

"We are excited to see Mathieu's receive this deserved recognition as one of 2025's Pros to Know," said Matt Hoffman, Vice President of Product and Industry Solutions at John Galt Solutions. "His dedication to leveraging AI and other advanced supply chain planning solutions to support growth and innovation exemplifies the spirit that drives the industry forward. We look forward to continuing to support Mathieu's team and JRV's success."

John Galt Solutions is proud to empower companies like JRV to improve supply chain performance and make better decisions faster through innovations in supply chain planning software. The recognition of leaders like Mathieu Theriault underscores the transformative impact of technology combined with talent and strategic vision to thrive in today's dynamic supply chain landscape.

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions is a global leader in supply chain planning software solutions, empowering businesses to sense and respond to global market dynamics, navigate disruption, seize new opportunities, and drive profitable growth. Trusted by leading organizations worldwide and across industries, our Atlas Planning Platform connects and orchestrates the end-to-end supply chain to enable faster and more confident supply chain decisions. We guide companies on their supply chain transformation journey, helping them solve critical operational challenges and guiding them to maximize the use of AI, advanced analytics, and automation to transform data into actionable insights and unlock unprecedented value. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit?johngalt.com.?

SOURCE: John Galt Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire