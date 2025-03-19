WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy pushed the nation's largest transit agency to clean up its subways and buses, so passengers and workers can enjoy a safer, crime-free commute.In a letter sent on Tuesday, Secretary Duffy directed Janno Lieber, New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chair and Chief Executive Officer, that the MTA should act promptly to ensure compliance and avoid additional Federal Transit Administration enforcement actions, such as the redirecting or withholding of federal funding.'The trend of violent crime, homelessness, and other threats to public safety on one of our nation's most prominent metro systems is unacceptable. After years of soft-on-crime policies, our Department is stepping in to restore order,' said Duffy. 'Commuters are sick and tired of feeling like they have to jeopardize their safety to get to work, go to school, or to travel around the city. We will continue to fight to ensure their federal tax dollars are going towards a crime-free commute.'Duffy directed Janno Lieber to outline what actions the New York City Transit Authority is taking to restore safety and regain the traveling public's trust. This includes steps to improve security for passengers and workers on NYCT subways and buses, reduce crime, and crack down on fare evasion.Specifically, the letter requires the MTA to provide detailed information about plans to reduce crime, including assaults on customers; address violence against transit workers; reduce injuries and fatalities from suicide events and 'subway surfing,' the dangerous practice of riding atop subway cars in service; and deter fare evasion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX