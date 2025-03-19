The "Greece Data Center Market Investment Analysis Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Greece Data Center Market was valued at USD 812 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 2.07 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 16.96%.
This report analyses the Greece data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
Some of the key investors in the Greece data center market include Digital Realty, Data4, EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC, Apto, Serverfarm, Synapsecom Telecom S.A. and Sparkle (Telecom Italia). The Greece data center market consists of both global and local construction contractors such as AECOM, LDK Consultants, Ellaktor Group, Hill International, and Metlen Energy and Metals.
Greece's strategic location, serving as a key connecting point between Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia makes it an attractive destination for data center investments. Athens is emerging as a leading hub in the Greece data center market for advanced data center development, with Thessaloniki following closely behind.
The government has implemented the Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFBB) project to offer incentives for infrastructure development in the country to boost high-speed internet connectivity. The ongoing digital transformation in the country positions Greece as one of the regional innovation hubs. The Digital Transformation Bible consists of around 450 projects focusing on enhancing connectivity, digital skills, and public services for enhancing the growth of digitalization across diverse industries.
Greece is witnessing a rapid surge in submarine cable deployment. For instance, in January 2024, Sparkle has planned to develop a new submarine cable system, GreenMed, which will connect Greece with Italy via Crete and other Mediterranean countries. The significant surge in digitalization will lead to the requirement of processing and storing huge data requiring the development of more data centers across the country. In 2024, new entrants such as Data4, EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC, Apto, and Serverfarm will be involved in the development of their data centers in Greece.
As AI adoption is increasing, operators are developing AI-ready data centers with huge computational powers in the Greece data center market. For instance, in November 2024, a French data center company, Data4 was involved in the development of a new AI-ready data center facility in Athens. Greece is committed to generating around 61% of renewable energy by 2030, according to its National Energy and Climate Plan.
The Greece data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
