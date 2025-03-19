Pricing Team Senior Vice President Wei Xie Assumes Responsibility of the Company's Product Team

American Integrity Insurance Company, a preeminent property insurance carrier in the Southeast, is proud to announce that it is broadening the role of Senior Vice President Wei Xie. He will now manage the company's Product team, in addition to leading its Pricing and Actuarial Services team. As Senior Vice President of Pricing and Product, Wei and his consolidated team will lead the charge as American Integrity continues its expansion into new states and enters Florida's commercial residential property market.

"Despite the crisis facing Florida's property insurance market these past few years, American Integrity has remained safe, solvent and secure, thanks in large part to the actuarial expertise demonstrated by Wei and our Pricing team," said American Integrity President, Jon Ritchie. "He also worked closely with members of the Product team to create products that keenly adapted to market conditions, allowing us to deliver unparalleled insurance solutions to our customers and partners. Wei's new role maximizes his forward-thinking approach to pricing strategy, actuarial analysis and product design."

Wei, who has served as Senior Vice President of the company's Pricing and Actuarial Services team since 2023, began his American Integrity career as a Vice President in 2018. In addition to navigating American Integrity's journey through Florida's challenging property insurance market throughout his almost seven-year tenure, he has also helped position the company for growth by developing products for customers transitioning back to the private market from the state-run insurance company of last resort.

"Our company is based in one of the most dynamic and evolving property insurance markets in the world," said Bob Ritchie, Founder and CEO of American Integrity. "As we continue to gain market share in Florida and grow throughout the Southeast, Wei's strategic oversight of our Pricing and Product teams will ensure we remain at the forefront of delivering competitive, innovative solutions tailored to our policyholders' needs."

"I'm honored to step into the role of SVP of Pricing and Product, expanding my responsibilities to lead both the Product and Pricing teams," said Wei. "As American Integrity continues to innovate in the insurance space, I look forward to driving strategic growth, delivering value to our customers, and shaping the future of our products. The road ahead is exciting, and I'm eager to contribute to our mission of providing more accessible insurance solutions."

