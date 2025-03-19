College Football's Quay'Sheed Scott Teams Up With ZetrOZ Systems as sam Brand Ambassador

The University of Kentucky freshman discovered the benefits of using sustained acoustic medicine and the wearable ultrasound unit to stay loose, reduce soreness and recover faster after practices and games.

Quay'sheed Scott had an impressive year as a freshman defensive back for the University of Kentucky Wildcats, playing 11 games even as he worked through injuries. One key to his season: SAM Recover, the ultrasound treatment with sam® (sustained acoustic medicine) system developed by ZetrOZ Systems .

Scott is the latest high-level competitive athlete to sign on as a sam® Brand Ambassador, spreading the word about the benefits of using the sam® wearable ultrasound unit after practices and games.

"Football is tough on your body, and if you're not staying on top of recovery, you're not gonna last," he said. "Partnering with SAM Recover gives me a chance to share something that really works with other players trying to stay healthy and on the field."

Scott was a four-star recruit and played both cornerback and wide receiver at South Carolina's Marion High School before joining Kentucky. "My freshman season was a grind, but I feel blessed to have played in 11 games as a freshman, despite dealing with injuries," he said. "One of my favorite moments was getting my first career tackle against Ohio; that was a special feeling, just knowing all the work I put in to get here."

He missed a game against rival Tennessee, but put in the work to recover, too. "I stayed locked in and made sure I did everything I could to recover fast," Scott said. "That's where my recovery routine came in - ice baths, stretching, and using tools like SAM Recover to help speed up healing. It kept me from missing more time and got me back on the field faster."

Scott learned that the sam® wearable ultrasound unit is about more than just recovery from injuries - it also helps recover from the stresses of daily practice.

"Every practice, every game takes a toll on your body, so you have to take care of it," Scott said. "SAM Recover helps with that by keeping my muscles loose and reducing soreness. It's not just about getting back after an injury - it's about staying ready and preventing little things from turning into big problems."

Sustained acoustic medicine with sam® is long duration ultrasound treatment that provides warming deep in muscles, tendons and ligaments. That improves blood flow to the treated area, increasing oxygenated hemoglobin and removing cytokine enzymes and cellular waste, which speeds healing and reduces pain.

"It's been a game-changer for me," Scott said. "I use it after practices and workouts, and it helps with soreness and recovery. When I was dealing with my injury, it helped speed up the healing process so I could get back out there quicker. Even when I'm not hurt, I use it to keep my body feeling right, especially after tough games. It's like having a trainer with me at all times."

ZetrOZ Systems' sam® is the only FDA-cleared long-duration ultrasound device for prescription home-use to reduce pain, increase local circulation, and reduce joint stiffness/contracture. The wearable device is typically applied from one to four hours daily for six to eight weeks, accommodating the patient's everyday activities.

"It's like having a personal recovery tool that works while you're just chilling," Scott said. "It helps with soreness, keeps your muscles loose, and can even speed up the healing process if you're dealing with an injury. A lot of guys wait until they're hurt to take recovery seriously, but SAM Recover is something that can help keep you in the game longer."

Scott advises young athletes to take recovery seriously when training by stretching, hydrating, getting good sleep, and using the right recovery tools: "Things like SAM Recover can help you stay fresh and avoid injuries before they even happen. If you want to play at a high level for a long time, you have to put in the work on and off the field."

The sam® sustained acoustic medicine system is part of Scott's routine, and he said he plans to keep it that way: "I use it after games, after workouts - whenever I feel like I need it. This game is all about being available and being ready, and SAM helps me do that."

ZetrOZ Systems' sustained acoustic medicine and its sam® device line have been proven in 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies and articles in 42 peer-reviewed publications to accelerate the injury healing process, reduce pain and restore function, without the need for invasive surgery or potentially addictive painkillers. Thousands of people nationwide are treated with sam® every day.

