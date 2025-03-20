Anzeige
PR Newswire
20.03.2025 02:06 Uhr
Medit Partners with Imagoworks to Enhance Edentulous Prosthetic Workflow

Finanznachrichten News

By integrating Medit SmartX with Imagoworks' AOX, dental professionals can streamline the edentulous prosthetic workflow, ensuring seamless data transfer, precise prosthetic design, and enhanced restoration services for improved patient care.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit, a leading provider of dental 3D intraoral scanners and digital dentistry solutions, and Imagoworks, specializing in AI-powered digital dental prosthetic design solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to streamline the edentulous prosthetic workflow for dental professionals. This collaboration will integrate Medit's All-on-X solution SmartX with Imagoworks' AOX solution, providing an optimized digital workflow for accurate scanning, prosthetic design, and temporary restoration services.

Medit Partners with Imagoworks to Enhance Edentulous Prosthetic Workflow

With this partnership, Medit users can effortlessly transfer high-precision scan data from Medit SmartX to AOX through MeditLink. Once the scan is received, AOX offers two service options: digital design or a full-service package that includes both temporary and final prosthetic fabrication. This integration will simplify the workflow, allowing clinicians and dental technicians to efficiently plan and execute treatment for edentulous cases.

"We are thrilled to partner with Imagoworks to deliver a streamlined and effective end-to-end solution for All-on-X treatments," said Han Ryu, CEO of Medit. "This collaboration empowers dental professionals to optimize their workflow efficiency while maintaining the highest standards of patient care."

As the demand for edentulous prosthetic solutions continues to grow, AOX provides an innovative and competitive option for professionals seeking streamlined workflows and high-quality restorations. Medit users can now leverage Medit SmartX and AOX to achieve an optimized, efficient, and reliable solution for edentulous prosthetics.

About Medit

Medit is a global provider of 3D intraoral scanning solutions, dedicated to driving innovation in digital dentistry. The company develops open-platform solutions that enhance clinical workflows and patient outcomes.

About AOX

AOX provides All-on-X and digital denture design and manufacturing services based on Imagoworks' latest AI technology. These solutions help dental professionals deliver more accurate and efficient treatments.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2643949/Medit_Partners_Imagoworks_Enhance_Edentulous_Prosthetic_Workflow.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1798058/5221513/Logo_MEDIT_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medit-partners-with-imagoworks-to-enhance-edentulous-prosthetic-workflow-302404623.html

