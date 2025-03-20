CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The yen rose to a 6-day high of 148.18 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 148.46.Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 3-day highs of 161.64, 192.77 and 169.09, from Wednesday's closing quotes of 162.00, 193.15 and 169.37, respectively.Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to 3-day highs of 93.86, 85.82 and 103.42 from yesterday's closing quotes of 94.47, 86.39 and 103.66, respectively.If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 145.00 against the greenback, 155.00 against the euro, 190.00 against the pound, 166.00 against the franc, 92.00 against the aussie, 83.00 against the kiwi and 101.00 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX