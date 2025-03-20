CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The Australian dollar fell to a 3-day low of 93.86 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 94.47.The aussie slipped to 1.7232 against the euro, from Wednesday's closing value of 1.7148.Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie edged down to 0.6329 and 0.9070 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6364 and 0.9113, respectively.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 91.00 against the yen, 1.75 against the euro, 0.61 against the greenback and 0.88 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX