CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The NZ dollar fell to a 3-day low of 85.75 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 86.39.Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi dropped to 0.5784 and 1.8855 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.5820 and 1.8751, respectively.Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi retreated to a 2-day low of 1.0957 from a recent near 3-1/2-month high of 1.0914.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 83.00 against the yen, 0.56 against the greenback, 1.92 against the euro and 1.11 against the aussie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX