BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German software company Nemetschek reported that its fourth quarter net income, group shares, increased to 51.7 million euros from last year's 47.1 million euros, with earnings per share improving to 0.45 euros from 0.41 euros in the prior year.Earnings per share before amortization from purchase price allocation were 0.48 euros compared to 0.45 euros in the prior year.EBITDA was 95.1 million euros up from 69.2 million euros last year.Quarterly revenues grew to 290.9 million euros from 219.6 million euros in the previous year.The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend increase to 0.55 euros per share compared to the previous year's 0.48 euros per share at the Annual General Meeting. This marks the twelfth consecutive dividend increase by the Nemetschek Group.For the financial year 2025, the Executive Board expects a currency-adjusted revenue growth for the Nemetschek Group (including GoCanvas) in a range between 17% and 19%. This includes an M&A-related revenue contribution from the acquisition of GoCanvas of around 350 basis points. The EBITDA margin for the Nemetschek Group, including the dilutive effect of GoCanvas, is expected to be around 31%.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX