AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate remained stable in February after rising slightly in the previous month, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate stood at 3.8 percent in February, the same as in the previous month.In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.7 percent.There were 392,000 unemployed people in February, up from 386,000 in the preceding month.The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-25 age group, dropped to 8.8 percent from 8.9 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX