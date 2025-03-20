Bioz, Inc.: IROA Technologies Showcases Groundbreaking Nature Publication With Bioz Integration

Bioz, Inc. , the leader in AI-powered scientific product validation, is excited to announce a new collaboration with IROA Technologies , a pioneer in metabolomics solutions. This partnership highlights the recent Nature Communications publication, Ion Suppression Correction and Normalization for Non-Targeted Metabolomics, published on January 27, 2025, which features IROA's TruQuant Workflow as a key innovation in the field.

Bioz Prime Badge

Bioz Prime Badge on the IROA Website

With the integration of Bioz Badges , this landmark publication is now prominently displayed on IROA Technologies' TruQuant Workflow webpage, ensuring that researchers can easily access peer-reviewed validation of IROA's cutting-edge technology. Additionally, using Bioz's newly launched "Pinning Articles" feature, this influential study will remain at the top of the webpage, reinforcing the impact of IROA's products.

Felice de Jong , Co-Founder and CEO of IROA Technologies and co-author of the publication, emphasized the significance of this integration: "This publication in Nature Communications is a milestone for metabolomics research, demonstrating the power of our IROA TruQuant Workflow in addressing critical challenges like ion suppression correction and normalization. By leveraging Bioz's technology, we're ensuring that this key study remains visible to our users, providing immediate access to scientific validation that strengthens confidence in our solutions."

The publication discusses a significant challenge in clinical metabolomics-the issue of reproducibility and accurate quantitation in complex biological samples. Variability in matrix effects, instrumental variability, sample variability, and batch effects make reliable and reproducible quantitation difficult, especially in clinical settings. These obstacles hinder the identification of reliable biomarkers crucial for diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment monitoring. IROA Technologies has addressed these challenges with the TruQuant Workflow, which incorporates unique stable isotopic standards to mitigate variability in mass spectrometry-based metabolomics.

By incorporating Bioz's AI-powered citation tools, IROA Technologies is making it easier for researchers to explore real-world applications of their products in high-impact scientific literature. This enhanced visibility not only boosts brand awareness and engagement but also simplifies the purchasing process by offering direct access to peer-reviewed data.

"This collaboration exemplifies the power of Bioz's AI-driven solutions in supporting scientific companies like IROA Technologies," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Bioz. "By showcasing key scientific publications directly on supplier websites, we help researchers make more informed purchasing decisions while reinforcing the credibility of cutting-edge technologies."

With Bioz Badges and the new Pinning Articles feature, IROA Technologies is at the forefront of scientific transparency and digital marketing innovation, ensuring that researchers worldwide can access the latest and most impactful data supporting their metabolomics workflows.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About IROA Technologies

IROA Technologies is a leading provider of metabolomics solutions, specializing in technologies that improve data accuracy, reproducibility, and quantification in complex biological samples. Their TruQuant Workflow enables precise and reliable metabolomics research, helping scientists uncover new biological insights with confidence. By addressing key challenges such as ion suppression correction and normalization, IROA's solutions empower researchers with more accurate, standardized data for biomarker discovery, drug development, and systems biology research

Helpful Links

Bioz

Bioz Badges

Bioz Stars

IROA Technologies

For more information on Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

Contact Information

Daniel Levitt

CEO

pr@bioz.com

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire