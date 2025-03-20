ASSEMBLY MENA APPOINTS ZUBAIR S. SIDDIQUI CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Siddiqui Joins the Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) Agency to Accelerate Growth and Drive Omnichannel Media Innovation through Data-Driven Performance Marketing and Enhanced Digital Commerce Capabilities in MENA.

DUBAI, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly, the global media agency within the Stagwell network, is excited to announce the appointment of Zubair S. Siddiqui as Chief Operating Officer throughout the MENA region, effective immediately. In his new role, Siddiqui will be responsible for executing robust growth strategies, enhancing commercial investments, and deepening media partnerships with regional stakeholders. He will lead the charge in accelerating omnichannel media innovation and expanding digital commerce capabilities, reporting to Assembly MENA CEO, Faisal Dean.

Siddiqui brings a wealth of experience from his previous leadership roles at Starcom, Mumbai (Publicis Groupe), and UM MENA (IPG), where he was instrumental in fostering a high-performance culture. His leadership contributed to top RECMA rankings in the Middle East and Africa region and numerous accolades, including multiple Media Agency of the Year awards. Most recently, he served as COO of Brand New Galaxy before its integration with Assembly in 2024 as Assembly Digital Commerce - a milestone that seamlessly integrated digital commerce and omnichannel media, delivering true brand performance for Assembly's clients across the globe.

"Assembly's unique media model and commitment to data-driven performance marketing present a tremendous opportunity for growth. My focus will be on leveraging our expertise in data, technology, and media partnerships to establish Assembly as the leading omnichannel agency in MENA for the modern marketer," said Siddiqui.

As the region's leading fully integrated e-commerce provider, Assembly is uniquely positioned to scale digital commerce in the MENA market. Under Siddiqui's leadership, the agency will further strengthen its commitment to client partnerships by nurturing a high-performing team and reinforcing its strong market position.

Faisal Dean, CEO, Assembly MENA, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: "Zubair brings invaluable experience to our business. Coupled with our unique expertise in creating more connected omnichannel experiences that make clients' brands perform, we have the perfect platform for accelerated client success."

Siddiqui's appointment marks a significant milestone for Assembly, as it continues to strengthen its leadership team and strategic expansion across MENA.

ABOUT ASSEMBLY

Assembly is a leading global omnichannel media agency that merges data, talent, and technology to catalyze growth for the world's most esteemed brands. Our holistic approach weaves together compelling brand narratives with a comprehensive suite of global media capabilities, driving performance and fostering significant business expansion. Our initiatives are powered by STAGE, our proprietary operating system, and executed by a dedicated global team of over 2,300 professionals across 35 offices worldwide. Committed to purposeful action, Assembly leads the way in social and environmental impact within the agency realm. As a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network designed to revolutionize marketing, Assembly continues to set new standards of excellence. For more information, please visit?assemblyglobal.com.

