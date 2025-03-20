Juniper Research: Calling All Smart Cities & IoT Innovators: 2025 Future Digital Awards Now Open

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, March 20, 2025is pleased to announce that entries are now open for the Future Digital Awards for Smart Cities & IoT Innovation 2025.
Since 2008, the Future Digital Awardshave recognised technology companies at the forefront of their respective fields: those delivering imaginative, innovative products or services that have the potential to radically disrupt their markets, and provide significant benefits to consumers and enterprises worldwide.
This year's awards cover the following categories:
IoT Innovation
- eSIM Management Platform Innovation
- AI in IoT Innovation of the Year
- Private Cellular Network Innovation
- Enterprise IoT Solution
- Best Cloud Solution in IoT
- Sustainable IoT Initiative of the Year
IoT Security
- Best IoT Device Management Platform
- Best IoT Security Solution
- Quantum Key Distribution Solution
- IoT Security Company of the Year
Sustainability & Smart Cities Innovation
- Best Shared Mobility Platform
- Best Intelligent Traffic Systems Solution
- Datacentre Sustainability Innovation
- Best Smart Building Platform
- Smart Grid Innovation
- Smart City of the Year
- Smart Energy Storage Innovation
Judges' Choice
- IoT Mover & Shaker
- Sustainable Technology Leadership
Companies can apply by clicking HERE. There is no fee to enter. The nominations period closes on Friday 2nd May 2025, with all winners to be announced in June.
See the full list of categories: https://www.juniperresearch.com/awards/smart-cities-iot-innovation-awards
Apply using the entry form: https://www.juniperresearch.com/awards/smart-cities-iot-innovation-awards/enter-now
