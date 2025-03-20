Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom beginnt: Diese bahnbrechende Technologie erobert den Markt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
20.03.2025 08:33 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Research on H&T (HAT): 2024 results: reasons to be cheerful 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Hardman & Co Research on H&T (HAT): 2024 results: reasons to be cheerful 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 

Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research on H&T (HAT): 2024 results: reasons to be cheerful 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 
20-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman & Co Research on H&T (HAT): 
2024 results: reasons to be cheerful 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 
 
H&T's 2024 results were reassuringly in line with expectations, delivering 10% PBT growth, with the pledge book capital 
value up 26%, retail sales up 27% and forex profits up 11%. The outlook remains positive, with i) strong demand in the 
core pawnbroking business where H&T is taking share and may have increasing acquisition opportunities, ii) consumer 
trends favouring its multi-channel, value-for-money, new and used product retail offering, iii) an expanding range of 
currencies helping forex growth, iv) a continued high gold price, and v) growth in store numbers helping all product 
lines. Economies of increasing scale will help mitigate cost growth that is outside management control. 
 
Please click on the link below for the full report: 
https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/hat-2024-results-reasons-to-be-cheerful-1-2-3-4-and-5/ 
 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co 
9 Bonhill Street        Contact: 
 
London             Mark Thomas 
                      mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2A 4DJ 
 
www.hardmanandco.com 
 
Follow us on X: @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2103424 20-March-2025

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2103424&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2025 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.