Dow Jones News
20.03.2025 08:33 Uhr
122 Leser
Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading - File Forge Technology PLC

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading 

Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading 
20-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The following securities are suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth Market, following the announcement of a 
potential reverse takeover, with effect from start of trading today 20 March 2025: 
File Forge Technology PLC 
Ordinary Shares 
Symbol: FILE 
ISIN: GB00BMCD8M81 
The Regulation Department 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2103312 20-March-2025

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2103312&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2025 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
