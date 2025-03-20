Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading - File Forge Technology PLC

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading 20-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following securities are suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth Market, following the announcement of a potential reverse takeover, with effect from start of trading today 20 March 2025: File Forge Technology PLC Ordinary Shares Symbol: FILE ISIN: GB00BMCD8M81 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange

