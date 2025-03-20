Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from Trading - One Health Group PLC

Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.03.2025
Dow Jones News
20.03.2025 08:33 Uhr
One Health Group PLC

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from Trading 

Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from Trading 
20-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The following securities will be withdrawn from trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market with effect from 
08.00 today, 20 March 2025: 
One Health Group PLC 
Ordinary Shares 
Symbol: OHGR 
ISIN: GB00BNNT0595 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2102618 20-March-2025

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2025 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
