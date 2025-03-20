BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer prices increased markedly in February, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.The producer price index rose 6.1 percent year-on-year in February after remaining flat in the previous month.The sharp growth in February was mainly driven by price increases in electricity production, in the manufacture of wood and wood products, and in the manufacture of food products, the agency said.Producer prices increased by 2.3 percent in manufacturing as a whole and by 2.9 percent in the manufacture of food products.On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 3.3 percent in February.Data also showed that import prices rose by 2.9 percent monthly and by 6.4 percent annually in February. Export prices rose 1.9 percent over the month, and they advanced 8.1 percent from a year ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX