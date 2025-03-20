Rooftop solar saved California ratepayers $1. 5 billion in 2023, but state regulators argue it imposed an $8. 5 billion cost. A new report challenges that claim, citing calculation errors and overlooked benefits. From pv magazine USA Investor-owned utilities and residential solar installers in California have clashed over rulemaking decisions on billing structures and regulations for rooftop solar. Utilities have generally been successful in their campaign to propose rulemaking changes and gain approval from state regulators to make cuts to rooftop residential solar electricity export rates and ...

