Donnerstag, 20.03.2025
Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom beginnt: Diese bahnbrechende Technologie erobert den Markt!
Dow Jones News
20.03.2025 09:45 Uhr
Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist (DJEU LN) 
Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
20-March-2025 / 09:14 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 19-Mar-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 388.8784 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 864782 
CODE: DJEU LN 
ISIN: FR0007056841 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
ISIN:      FR0007056841 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      DJEU LN 
Sequence No.:  379582 
EQS News ID:  2103518 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2025 04:14 ET (08:14 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
