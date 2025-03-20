LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Thursday.The pound fell to a 3-day low of 192.51 against the yen, from an early high of 193.16.Against the U.S. dollar, the pound slipped to 1.2963 from an early near 4-1/2-month high of 1.3015.The pound edged down to 1.1370 against the Swiss franc, from an early high of 1.1405.If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 188.00 against the yen, 1.24 against the greenback and 1.12 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX